Ruth Caroline Williams
Ruth Caroline Williams

Ruth Caroline Williams, 91, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Born Nov. 11, 1929. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Rose Williams; sister, Betty; brother-in-law, Bud Comfort; and niece, Leanne Williams. Ruth is survived by her siblings, Robert (JoAnne), Norman (Jan) Williams, Sandi (Jim) Cardinal; and best friend, Bernie. Ruth never had any child- ren of her own. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews and cousins. Ruth is also god- mother to many family members too. Everyone referred to her as "Auntie" no matter who it was. She spent most of her life working on the family farm. She also work- ed with the family business, Williams Seed Store. Ruth was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Church; Council of Christian Women, and Ladies Fidelity Lodge of the Columbian Federation. Ruth loved the Denver Nuggets. Her favorite tv show was Perry Mason. She was a master at puzzles and crosswords. We want to give a special thank you to Primary Health Care, Frontier Home Health, especially her caretaker, Caitlyn. Ruth was an amazing person and lived a wonderful life. Those who knew her were blessed with her presence. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, service will be private. A spring celebration will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 22, 2020.
