Ruth Contreras, 96,
- passed away April 14, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born April 3, 1924 to Moises and Amalia (Valdez) Vialpando who preceded her in death, along with her loving husband, Guadalupe Contreras. Ruth loved to sing, she was a member of the Sacred Heart Choir. She also enjoyed crafts and cooking. She made the best red chili, and you never left her home without eating. Most of all, Ruth cherished her time spent with her family. Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her children, Janis (Frank) Baca, Eugene (Phyllis) Contreras, Darrell (Katie) Contreras, Reynaldo (Bonnie) Contreras and Vince Contreras; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand-children; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 17, 2020