Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
2:00 PM

Ruth Hall

Ruth Hall Obituary
Ruth Catherine Hall, 88,
journeyed to her final destination and was reunited with the love of her life, Culver "Jack" Hall, on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Cully (Jackie) Hall, Gail (Ron) Knerr and Marty (Cindy) Hall; grandchildren, Tosha (Ian) Skilling, Cully D. (Abby) Hall, Michael (Lindsay) Knerr, Zack (Lisa Miller) Knerr, Scott (wife) Knerr, Matt-hew (wife) Knerr and Jessica Rose Hall; and great-grandchildren. Graveside service, 2 p.m., May 13, 2020. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 12, 2020
