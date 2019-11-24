|
|
Ruth E. Krater, 79, pas-
- sed away Nov. 17, 2019. Survived by nephew, Gary Krater; niece, Gay Lawrence; sister-in-law, Donna Riley; brother-in-law, James Krater; nephews, Mike (Tammy) Riley and Jim Riley; and best friend, Sweetie. Preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Leo. Ruth worked at JC Penney in Pueblo for 30 years in the accounting department. She married Leo one week after escaping Pennsylvania. Leo was a quadriplegic, kindhearted and always thought the best of others. Ruth cared for him for 58 years and her comment was always, "I wouldn't change a thing." At her request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium, with no services. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019