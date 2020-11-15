1/1
Ruth Marie (Butzkat) Stuive
Ruth Marie (Butzkat) Stuive passed away peacefully Nov. 8, 2020, in Aurora, Colo., at the age of 84. Ruth is survived by her husband of 60 years, Terry; two sons, Mikal (Melissa) Stuive and Marc (Christie) Stuive; sister, Wanda Schacht; brother, Hans Butzkat; nieces, Milisa (Juanita) Miller, Michelle (John) Evans and Debbie Figurora; nephew, Tommy Schacht; and three granddaughters, Brittany, Loren and Morgan Stuive. Ruth was raised on a farm in Lithuania, once occupied by Napoleon, immigrated to the Denver area in 1956. She met Terry at the Heart of Denver hotel, and they were married in 1960. Ruth and Terry moved to Pueblo in 1973 to raise their young children. They resided in Pueblo for 40 years before moving to Aurora to be closer to family. Ruth passed after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to: www.alz.org

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
