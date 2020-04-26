|
|
Ruth Anna (nee Russell)
89, of Pueblo, passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Las Vegas, N.M., on Feb. 11, 1931, to William and Joanna Russell. Ruth Anna was an amazing sister to her beloved younger brother, Jack. Survived by daughters, Sandy (Ron) Reems and Dee (David) Deatherage; sons, Russell (Dana) and Kim (Trish); eight grand-children and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry Voss; first born, Larry, passed at the age of 1; parents, William and Joanna Rus-sell; and brother, Jack Russell. Ruth Anna married Harry in 1950 and relocated to be with him as he served his country in the U.S. Army. They later moved to Pueblo in 1962, where they owned and operated three Baskin Robbins 31 ice cream stores. They proudly served the Pueblo community for 23 years. Ruth Anna loved to spend time with her family. When she and Harry retired, they traveled, spent time at their cabin in the mountains, fished, played cards with friends and enjoyed life. She was a faithful member of Central Christian Church. Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church or Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
- Voss,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020