Sabina M. Arvizo

Sabina M. Arvizo Obituary
Sabina M. Arvizo, 41, of
Pueblo, passed away Dec. 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her nephew, Jesus Estrada III. Survived by her mother, Mary Ann Barajas; sister, Melissa Estrada; grandmother, Mary Martinez; and numerous loving family members. Viewing will be held at 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation to follow. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
