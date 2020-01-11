|
|
Sadie M. Gonzales, 80,
- passed unexpectedly Jan. 5, 2020. Survived by daughter, Connie; sons, Mike (Kim) and David (Rebecca) Garcia; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Manuel (Katie) Cordova and Jerry (Frances) Cordova; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and family in Texas. Our mother will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laugh, her love for the Lord and her faith, and her love for life. Sadie had a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to shop at the ARC, dance, and worship the Lord. Service is at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 11, at Full Gospel Christian Assembly, 1101 E. Seventh St. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 11, 2020