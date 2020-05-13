Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date

Salena Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salena Lopez Obituary
Salena Josie Lopez, 44,
of Pueblo West, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Emma Baca; and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Mario Lopez; children, Shari Ava and Miguel Angel Colon; father, Jacob "Jake" (Rose Kiefer) Baca Jr.; siblings, Judy (Cliff) Hazelwood, Randy (Susan) Baca and Lucinda (Claudia) Baca; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, exten-ded family and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Salena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -