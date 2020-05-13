|
Salena Josie Lopez, 44,
- of Pueblo West, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Emma Baca; and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Mario Lopez; children, Shari Ava and Miguel Angel Colon; father, Jacob "Jake" (Rose Kiefer) Baca Jr.; siblings, Judy (Cliff) Hazelwood, Randy (Susan) Baca and Lucinda (Claudia) Baca; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, exten-ded family and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 13, 2020