- Avon-dale, loving mother and grandmother, passed away in her home on March 14, 2020. Mrs. Skull was born at home in Vineland, on June 22, 1930. She was preceded in death by loving husband of many years, Anton Frank Skull Jr.. Sallie is survived by sister, Jesse (McKibbin) Rodgers; and children, Lewis Skull, Terry (Vickie) Skull, Mary-Jo Skull (Roger) Grenfell, James (Ruth) Skull and Ann-Marie Skull (Vincent) Gagli-ano; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grand-children, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sallie enjoyed helping raise her grandchildren, spending time with family, sewing, gar-dening, and traveling. She lived in Pueblo County her entire life, growing up with eight brothers and sisters during the Great Depression. Sallie took life as it came and always approached obstacles with a sense of humor and a positive outlook. Mom, we will miss you immensely. You offered us unconditional love and support throughout your life. Say hi to dad for us. Sallie will be missed by all who knew her. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020