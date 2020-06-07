Sally M. McCleary, 75, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John Mc-Cleary. She is survived by her children, Debra, Martin, Shelly (Ramon), Pamela (Don), Donald (Stephanie), John (Bobbie), Dove, Joseph (Amber) and Melody; 25 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and brother, William Johnson. Sally was a loving and giving person, She worked hard all her life to provide for her family and they were her greatest joy. Her most treasured times were the times spent with them. She will be forever missed and always loved by those she leaves behind. At Sally's request, cremation has taken place with no formal services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store