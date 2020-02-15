|
Sam Louis Giarratano
- passed away on Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 2, 1953, to the late Sam and Mariann Giarratano, in Pueblo. Sam was a humble, loyal man who was dedicated to his family. His family meant the world to him. He married the love of his life, Charlene (Kay) Scott, on March 1, 1975. They had 45 great years together. Sam is survived by his wife, Kay; three wonderful children, Bri-anna Kay (James) Lind-ner, Thomas Joseph (Jes-sica) and John Anthony; two grandchildren, Jack Andrew Giarratano and Clare Charlene Lindner; brother, Mark (fiancee Peggy); sisters-in-law; Ellen (George) DeNardo, and Margaret (Doug) Jackson; brothers-in-law. David Scott and Alan (Debbie) Scott ; and numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly. In death, he is rejoined with his parents; his in-laws, Bill and Charlene Scott; niece, Jennifer Ellen Scott; and nephew, David James DeNardo. Memorial con-tributions may be made to Pancan at http://support.pancan.org. Allen Fu-neral Home and Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com. "God saw him getting tired, And a cure was not to be. So, he put His arms around him And whispered, "Come to me."e
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 15, 2020