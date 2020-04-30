|
Sam Ronnie Vigil, 69, of
- Pueblo passed away with his children by his side on April 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malaquias and Mary Vigil; siblings, Everette Vigil, Dora Guiterrez, Louisa Aguilar, Beatrice Gallegos, Navor Vigil, Delmo Vigil and Mike Vigil. He is survived by his siblings; Linda (Ben) Kaber, Willene Quiroz, Gus (Juanita) Vigil, Rudy (Theresa) Vigil and Raymond (Sally) Vigil; children, Sandra Vigil, Andrea Vigil, Jamie (Kim) Vigil; grandsons, Jamie Jr. Vigil, Daniel Vigil, Isaiah Vigil and Evan Vigil; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. Sam proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and received The Vietnam Campaign Medal with 2 stars. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry and working on his home prior to his illness. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff for providing care. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future in effort to include military honors.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 30, 2020