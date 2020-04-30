Home

POWERED BY

Sam Ronnie Vigil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sam Ronnie Vigil Obituary
Sam Ronnie Vigil, 69, of
Pueblo passed away with his children by his side on April 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Malaquias and Mary Vigil; siblings, Everette Vigil, Dora Guiterrez, Louisa Aguilar, Beatrice Gallegos, Navor Vigil, Delmo Vigil and Mike Vigil. He is survived by his siblings; Linda (Ben) Kaber, Willene Quiroz, Gus (Juanita) Vigil, Rudy (Theresa) Vigil and Raymond (Sally) Vigil; children, Sandra Vigil, Andrea Vigil, Jamie (Kim) Vigil; grandsons, Jamie Jr. Vigil, Daniel Vigil, Isaiah Vigil and Evan Vigil; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. Sam proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and received The Vietnam Campaign Medal with 2 stars. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry and working on his home prior to his illness. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff for providing care. Memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future in effort to include military honors.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -