|
|
Sammy Fabrizio, 76, of
- Pueblo, the purest of souls was greeted in heaven Oct. 8, 2019. Sammy was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Minnie Fabrizio; brothers, John Fabrizio and Joey (Nan) Fabrizio; brother-in-law, John Panion; and nephew, Joe Delellis. Survived by his loving sister, Anna Ciruli; nieces, Donna Delellis, Deann (Mark) Stinch-comb; nephew, Jonny (Yvonne) Venuto and Terry Lown; and brother- in-law, Dick Ciruli; great nieces, Anna (Andrew) Delellis and Jenny Hugins; great-nephews, Jeff Lown, Eric, AJ, Dominic and Michael Venuto; great-great-niece, Audrey Molina. Special thanks to Donna Caporicci and his care-givers, Edwina, Mary Ann, Jeremiah and Lillian. Sammy had so many special friends from Spectrum Day Program, Pueblo Greyhound Park and various restaurants. When Sammy walked into his favorite restaurants, they would rush to make him fresh coffee. Sammy always had a cup of coffee in his hand. He will be missed greatly and never forgotten. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 13, 2019