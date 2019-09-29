|
- and Gabriela Martinez-Cornejo, both 35, of Las Animas, Colo. passed away on Sept. 20, 2019. They were preceded in death by their nephew, Joshua Raul Martinez and grandfather, Juan Flores. They are survived by their daughters, Maria Gabriela Cornejo and Camila Guadalupe Cornejo; parents, Samuel and Molly Cornejo and Jose and Micaela Martinez; siblings, Maira, Jose G., Ramon, Francisco, Estela, Arturo, Jose-Luis, Raul, Angeles and Carmen; grandmother, Jeanette Flores; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Samuel and Gabriela were inseparable and did everything together as a family with their two young daughters. They loved watching sports and cooking. Their greatest joy was in being with each other and spending time with their family. They will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved them. Mass of Resurrection, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, St. Joseph Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 29, 2019