Samuel Antonio Trujillo, 93, of Pueblo passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. Born in San Luis on Dec. 20, 1926. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Ramona E. Trujillo; children, Samuel E. (Bernadine Chittenden) Trujillo Jr., Donald F. (Jodi Verner) Trujillo, Carl (Erma) Trujillo, Donna (Tom) Armijo and Debbie (Lou) Archuleta; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, with Live Stream through YouTube, St. Paul the Apostle Church-Pueblo. Followed by Internment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store