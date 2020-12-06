Mr. Pisciotta was my 6th Grade Teacher; and I have carried fond memories of him throughout my lifetime. He loved his wife deeply and romantically; said their song was, "This Magic Moment." Told us she was beautiful. Taught us all how to play the game of life, where we earned pseudo-money along the way; he stated, "Did you just buy cootie insurance from Steve Tafoya?" I still laugh. Took us on a Field -Trip to the Air Force Academy, where he is in one of my historical photos; I will forward. Mr. Pisciotta would chat-it-up with Mr. Cozzolino; and gave us all lasting great memories of childhood. Sincere condolences to the Pisciotta family. Rest in Peace my Teacher.

Karen Quintana Planalp

Student