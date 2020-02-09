|
Sandra Arellano, 62, of
- Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Santos; brothers, Kenny and Allen Santos; and numerous family members. She is survived by her son, Shawn (Michelle Gomez) Arell-ano; grandsons, Gavin and Trevor Arellano; mother, Margie Santos; nephew, Kenny Santos; extended family and friends. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Interment following at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020