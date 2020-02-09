Home

Sandra Arellano

Sandra Arellano Obituary
Sandra Arellano, 62, of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Santos; brothers, Kenny and Allen Santos; and numerous family members. She is survived by her son, Shawn (Michelle Gomez) Arell-ano; grandsons, Gavin and Trevor Arellano; mother, Margie Santos; nephew, Kenny Santos; extended family and friends. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Interment following at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020
