Sandra Jean Blanco Obituary
Sandra Jean Blanco, 57,
passed away April 18, 2020, in Pueblo West, Colo. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Mondragon; and mother, Vicentita "Tina" Baldwin. She is survived by father, Daniel Baldwin; sister, Christina Villalobos; niece, Victoria Villalobos; nephews, Marcos Villalobos, Jacob Villalobos; great-neice, Graciela Abeyta; great- nephew, Daniel Quintana-Villalobos. Sandra was a sweet, loving, kind and compassionate person who loved being around family and friends. She had a heart of gold, fighting spirit and will be missed deeply.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020
