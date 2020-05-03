|
Sandra Jean Blanco, 57,
- passed away April 18, 2020, in Pueblo West, Colo. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Mondragon; and mother, Vicentita "Tina" Baldwin. She is survived by father, Daniel Baldwin; sister, Christina Villalobos; niece, Victoria Villalobos; nephews, Marcos Villalobos, Jacob Villalobos; great-neice, Graciela Abeyta; great- nephew, Daniel Quintana-Villalobos. Sandra was a sweet, loving, kind and compassionate person who loved being around family and friends. She had a heart of gold, fighting spirit and will be missed deeply.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020