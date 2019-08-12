|
Sandy Harbert, 72,
- passed
- away on Aug. 8, 2019, following a valiant fight against ovarian cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Rick Harbert; five children, Jeff (Andrea) Fall-etta, Jody (Lee) Carman, Darin (Angelica) Harbert, Eric (Colleen) Harbert and Aaron Harbert; five grandchildren, Caitlyn Richard, Makenzie Carman, Makayla Carman, Reagan Falletta and Colton Harbert; mother, Lou Pittullo; sister, Donna Kimble; brothers, Gary (Sue) Komorny and Bill (Beth) Komorny; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Komorny; stepfather, Jerold Pittullo; and brother-in-law, Roy Kim-ble. A lifelong resident of Pueblo, Sandy graduated from East High School. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in English from Southern Colorado State College and devoted her life to educating children. She taught English in Dis-trict 60 schools for over 20 years, later earning a Master's in Education Administration from the University of Wyoming. In 1995, she became East High School's first female administrator and served as Assistant Prin-cipal there until her retirement in 2004. Following retirement, she gave freely of her time and talents as a board member and president of the East High Alumni Foundation, where she raised money for student scholarships and played a key role in opening the Heritage Hall on the school's 50th anniversary. The role she cherished most was that of mom and grandma. She truly treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her bright smile, easy laugh, warm hugs, loud cheers for the Broncos, Rockies, and Nuggets, and huge holiday dinners will be dearly missed. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the East High School auditorium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made, in Sandy's memory, to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice at sangre.org or East High Alumni Foundation at puebloeastfoundation.org. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo.org.
