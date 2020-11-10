1/1
Sarah Linda Muro
Sarah Linda Muro, born to Raymond and Margaret Valencia on Dec. 19, 1950, joined her parents; sister, Christine Valencia-Vigil; and husband, Edward M. Muro Sr. in Heaven on Nov 4, 2020. Born in La Junta, Colo., she moved with her family to Pueblo as a child. She graduated from East High School where she met and later married Edward M. Muro Sr. Edward would soon after join the Air Force and they traveled the world with their two sons Edward M. Muro Jr. and Paul L. Muro. She is survived by her sons; daughters-in-law, Mary and Diana; and three dearly loved grand- children, Phenix, Diego and Louden. She is also survived by her siblings, Theresa Valencia, Robert Valencia, Vicki Valencia- Lopez, Conni Velarde, Art Valencia, Tony Valencia, Veronica Boulier, Rick Valencia; as well as many loved nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Private family service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2020.
