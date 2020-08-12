1/1
Sarah R. Manzanarez
06/25/1991 - 08/07/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah R. Manzanarez, 29, passed away Aug. 7, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born June 25, 1991, to proud parents, Henry and Mary Manzanarez. She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Manzanarez; and nephew, Nate Barela. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Mary; siblings, Jerry, Joseph, Lisa and Beverly Padilla; grandma, Phyllis Martinez; nieces, Shanice, Analise, Lorena and Esperanza Padilla; niece and bestfriend, Jessica Barela; great-nephew, Timothy Gutierrez Jr.; boyfriend, Danny Espin-oza; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Sarah. Special thank you to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for all their help and care of Sarah. At her request, cremation has taken place with no formal services. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved