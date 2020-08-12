Sarah R. Manzanarez,
29, passed away Aug. 7, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born June 25, 1991, to proud parents, Henry and Mary Manzanarez. She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Manzanarez; and nephew, Nate Barela. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Mary; siblings, Jerry, Joseph, Lisa and Beverly Padilla; grandma, Phyllis Martinez; nieces, Shanice, Analise, Lorena and Esperanza Padilla; niece and bestfriend, Jessica Barela; great-nephew, Timothy Gutierrez Jr.; boyfriend, Danny Espin-oza; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Sarah. Special thank you to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for all their help and care of Sarah. At her request, cremation has taken place with no formal services. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com
.