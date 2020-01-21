|
Sarah (Cimino) Ringo, 96,
- died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Jan. 17, at the Spanish Peaks Veteran's Community Living Center in Walsenburg, Colo. Sarah was born on June 17, 1923. On June 8, 1947, she was married to Sam Ringo and they celebrated 66 years until his death in 2013. Sarah is survived by her children, Markala (Stanley) Stanton- Kermin of California, Sam (Janice Hoover) Ringo of Rye, Colo., Lucille (Anthony) Mattie of Trinidad, Colo. and Tom Ringo of Pueblo, Colo. Sarah had nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a public viewing on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Comi Funeral Home. Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Comi Funeral Home, funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. Sarah will then be entombed into her final resting place beside her beloved, Sam, at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. Sarah's family kindly requests that memorial contributions in her memory should be made to the Holy Trinity Church Restoration Fund or the Mount Carmel Center. Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.
