Saundra Joan (Updike) Holderness, age 76, of Pueblo, Colo., moved to Heaven on Nov. 3, 2020. Saundra was born on Aug. 25, 1944, in Craig, Colo., to Orville and Viola Updike. She graduated from Moffat County High School in 1962, and married Ward L. Holderness in September 1963. She held a variety of different jobs including working in a health food store, substituted in the school district, day care worker, an election judge, and some retail, but anyone who knew her could attest that her true passion was helping and ministering to others. She was always very committed to the Lord and her church, and was happy to find a special place at Rocky Mountain Fellowship Church for the last 25+ years. She excelled at hospitality and opened her house to many as she hosted bible studies, baby and wedding showers and many family holidays. Anyone could find acceptance and comfort at Saundra's house. One of Saundra's specialties was her Monday night group which took the power of the Word of God and the practical application of a 12 Step Program to help ladies who had friends or families affected by code-pendency and/or addiction. Saundra equally enjoyed the close and individual relationship that she held with each of her children, in-law children and grandchildren. She always clearly expressed unconditional love by letting each know how special they were to her. She spent much of her time attending her grandchildren's activities as well as making time to have meaningful conversations that left many words of wisdom. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Fred and Michelle Holderness, Kandi and Greg Peterhans, and Krystal and Shawn Nakamura; as well as her grandchildren, Chandler (Bryanna), Justin (Brittany), Bryce (Caitlin), Ashton, Jett, Jarett, Landon and Jace; and great-grand-children, Melody, Emma, Cassius and Kingston; her sister, Sonya (Demet) Salazar; and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward; and parents, Orville and Viola Updike. Memorial service date TBD. Donations can be made in memory of Saundra to Rocky Mountain Family Church, 1700 Horse-shoe Dr., Pueblo, CO 81001, or A Caring Pregnancy Center, 500 Colorado Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store