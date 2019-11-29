Home

POWERED BY

Savannah Patti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Savannah Patti In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Savannah Raye Patti
11/29/1995 - 7/14/2009
Happy Birthday
"Peacemaker"








They say there is a reason
They say time will heal
Neither time nor reason
Will change the way
we feel

No one knows the
heartache,
That lies behind our smile
No one knows how
many times
We have broken down
and cried

We want to tell you
something
So there won't be
any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.

It is the season to be thankful
And we are so thankful
we had you!

Love you,
Mom and Dad

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Savannah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -