IN MEMORIAM
Savannah Raye Patti
11/29/1995 - 7/14/2009
Happy Birthday
"Peacemaker"
They say there is a reason
They say time will heal
Neither time nor reason
Will change the way
we feel
No one knows the
heartache,
That lies behind our smile
No one knows how
many times
We have broken down
and cried
We want to tell you
something
So there won't be
any doubt
You're so wonderful to think of
But so hard to be without.
It is the season to be thankful
And we are so thankful
we had you!
Love you,
Mom and Dad
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2019