Scott Emerson Eslinger
- passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 1, 2020, after a battle with dementia. Born Jan. 14, 1947, in Pueblo, Colo., to Muriel and Warren Eslinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara; and three beautiful children, sons, Ryan (Brandice), Eric (Karlie) and daughter, Lori (Mike) VanManen. The joys of his life were his 10 grandchildren, Jace, Javin and Jett Eslinger, Jaxon and Kinslie Eslinger, and Jordyn, Aiden, Taylor, Tristan and Adalyn VanManen; and sister, Diane Borton. A lifelong resident of Pueblo, he earned a bachelor's degree in biological science and worked for Black Hills Corp. for 40 years. Scott loved the outdoors and his labs. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports and his loud cheers for the Broncos and Rockies will be dearly missed. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at 2 p.m., Feb. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020