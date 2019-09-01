|
|
Seferino Rael Jr., 84,
- passed away Aug. 26, 2019. Survived by wife, Martha Rael; daughters, Sylvia Rael and Anita Rael (Daniel) McGann; grandchildren, Maria Mc-Gann and Grant McGann; sisters, Griselda Montano, Adina (Amos) Rivera, Marie Fuchida and Eulalia (Orlando) Ortega. Preceded in death by parents; and son, Charles Rael. Sef was born to Seferino Sr. and Elena Rael in Anton Chico, N.M., and was a mail carrier for 40 years, but his lifelong avocation was his love of ranching and farming. More importantly, he was a man of impeccable character and consistent thoughtfulness who was quick to share his gentle playfulness and wit. Sef enjoyed a mutual love and adoration with each of his family members and maintained many enriching friendships. How-ever, it was Sef's quiet strength and humility which defined him and will long remain a model to all who loved him. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Cath-edral of the Sacred Heart, 11th and Grand. A memorial service and interment will be held, 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Kiva of Light Chapel located at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens, 417 East Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, N.M. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019