Serenity Ellen "Sissy" Nailor-Lewis, 19, gained her wings on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born on April 20, 2001, in Colorado Springs to Malikah R. Pool and Hunter J. Lewis. Serenity was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loyd and Mary Nailor. Serenity was loving, compassionate and loved being silly. Her beautiful smile and infectious giggle would light up your soul. She loved to travel and was fortunate to live in several places throughout the United States. At age 11, she moved to Pueblo and went on to graduate from Central High School in 2019. During her high school years, Serenity was a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), the Girl's cabinet team, the dance team and ran track where she placed ninth in hurdles at state finals. Her life's dreams were always centered around saving the world. This included her passion to help individuals with autism, which led to her desire to study Sociology at CSU-Fort Collins. After high school graduation, she decided to stay in Pueblo and attend the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS). Holidays were her favorite. She loved planning the festivities, decorating and being amongst friends and family. She made every event a good time. You could always find her singing, dancing or bringing the excitement to board games. Serenity's mere presence would light up any room. Her smile warmed any heart. Her giggle sparked joy and her beauty was breathtaking. She was loved by all and will always be remembered for her angelic mannerism. She is survived by her loving parents, Ma-likah R. Pool and Hunter J. Lewis, stepother, Veronica Lewis and stepfather, Garret Pool; brothers, Donavyn Nail-or-Lewis and Isaiah Lewis; sister, Ysabel Lewis; stepsisters, K'lyn Pool and Keeley Pool; stepbrother, Kelsyn Pool; grandparents, Melvin and Tracey Lewis; great-grandfather, Edward Bice; bonus grandparents, Ron Romero, Ruth Mace, Little Grandma Emma Romeroand Larry Pool; best friend, Dallas Kauffman; niece, many special aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loving family and friends. *Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be live-streamed, 11 a.m. on Aug. 1. Fwc.life/livestream.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store