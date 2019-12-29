|
Sergio Cuevas Villasenor,
- 59, of Pueblo passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He is survived by his children, Samantha and Joshua Cuevas; their mother, Tracy Aleman; his parents, Octavio and Maria Cuevas; brothers, Cesar Cuevas and Octavio Cuevas; sisters, Wanda Santana, Alma Campuzano and Olga Cuevas. Sergio retired from the United States Army and finished his career at Doss Aviation. He enjoyed cooking, music, classic cars and long conversations with everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Monday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019