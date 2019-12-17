|
49, passed away Dec. 15, 2019. Survived by her son, Zachary (Kendra Long) Turpin of Pueblo; mother, Joni Fair of Pueblo; grandchildren, Alyssa Turpin and Robert Turpin; brother, Michael (Mary Jo) Fair of Elizabethton, Tenn.; uncle, David (Susan) Morley of Venice, Fla. Preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Lee Aguilar; father, Wayne L. Fair; and grandparents. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 17, 2019