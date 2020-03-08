|
Sharon Ann Speier, 74,
- beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away March 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Julia Dunda. Left to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 52 years, Feliks Speier; brother, Pete (Susan) Dunda; daughter, Deidra Speier; son, Darren Speier; daughter, Dorene (Jeffery) Turner; grandchildren, Sierra Speier, Aleea and Brynnlee Turner; and great-grandchild, Walker Montes. Per her request, no services. In lieu of food and flowers, please make donations to Joni Fair Hospice House or St. Michael's Orthodox Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020