Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
(303) 771-4636

Sharon Salvo


5/24/1943 - 9/16/2019
Add a Memory
Sharon Salvo Obituary
Sharon Marie Salvo, 76,
beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend, born May 24, 1943 in Pueblo, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Denver. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Thelma Clementi; sister, Julia Reagan; and brothers, Joe Clementi and John Clementi. Sharon is survived by her brother, Jim (Mary Ann) Clementi; sister, Alice (Orion) Birch; brother-in-law, Kermit Reagan; and sisters-in-law, Marlene Clementi and Gracie Clementi, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Sharon's career in cosmetology spanned many decades, instructing and sharing her knowledge and expertise with numerous students at various different entities, and retiring in 2010 from Emily Griffith Opportunity School in Denver. Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Avenue, Denver, Colo. Online condolences at www.OlingerMortuary.com
Donations can be made to The .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now