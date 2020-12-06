Sharron J. Chorak, 80, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away peacefully at home Dec. 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark W. Chorak, and son Kevin Martin. She is survived by her twin sister, Kay Burick; children, Scott (Elaine) Martin, Mark (Jennelle) Chorak; daughter-in-law, Chris Martin; grandchildren, Tabitha (Mike) Bancroft, Jermey (Ashley) Martin, Camerron Martin, Mark Nicholas Chorak; and great-grandson, Hunter Martin; and many nieces and nephews. Sharron loved her family more than anything in the world. Her favorite things to do were watch- ing her kids and grandkids play sports, or just hang out with them, or support them in every way. She almost never missed an event. She was her grandchildren's number one fan and most assuredly would have also been her great- grandson's- the apple of her eye. Sharron was proud to be part of the first 4-year graduating class of Pueblo County High School. Sharron was kind to all and helpful in any way possible to everyone. Feisty to the end, you knew you were "in" with her if she got you with a friendly slap and called a "dumb s&%*!" She will be greatly missed, and everyone that came in contact with Sharron was better for it. She was a truly special person, sister, mom, grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend.



