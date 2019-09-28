|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Shawn Little
Shawn...
One year ago today,
you ascended and are
forever with us.
Your smile, laughter,
wisdom, determination, passion and grit.
And, above all, your love.
This moment and always, we thank you.
We miss you.
We love you.
We honor your spirit as
Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Sweetheart, Ironworker Brother, Friend, and your kitty Train's Savior.
You are forever with us;
we are forever with you.
Love you!
Mom, Savannah, Sandi, Family and Friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 28, 2019