|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory
to our Angel
Shawna Lynn Arellano
on her 47th Birthday
Aug. 28th
"Happy Birthday, Baby!"
We remember when you were born such joy you brought the whole family. We thought we had you forever to celebrate birthdays with you.
How wrong we were.
Almost twelve birthdays we received before God called you home.
Fireworks are being lit in heaven today for you.
God give Shawna the grandest party in heaven as we celebrate here for you.
Please God give Shawna the biggest birthday hug and kiss for us until we can do it ourselves.
Love and miss you as much as the first day
you left us.
Dad, Mom, Tosha, Joshua, Shaynee and Cundo Jr.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 28, 2019