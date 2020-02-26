|
Sheri K. (Regalado)
56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away on Feb. 17, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Sheri was born on Jan. 29, 1964, in Pueblo, Colo., to Richard and Josephine Regalado. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and sister. Sheri's 6 year battle with cancer was fought with faith, strength and courage, but above all else her faith in God was her guidance. Sheri loved her Widefield Elementary family, where she served as an attendance secretary and health tech for 16 years. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Ralph; and their 3 boys, Aaron, Alexander and Andrew Miller; mother, Josephine Regalado; sister, Cathy Regalado; brother, Paul Regalado; sister, Lisa (John) Consonero; sister, Natalie (Roy) Valdez; brother, Martin Regalado; sister, Dominique (Richard) Son; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sheri was preceded in passing by her father, Richard Regalado; sister, Sandy Blea; and brother, Derrick Regalado. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with Rosary recited for all to participate at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery and a reception to follow at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Donations may be made in Sheri's name to Catholic Charities Marian House, to continue Sheri's passion to feed people.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020