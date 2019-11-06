Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Vineland Methodist Church
1587 36th Ln.
Sherman Penrod Welborn


1931 - 2019
Sherman Penrod Welborn Obituary
Sherman Penrod Welborn,
87, of Vineland, Colo. passed away Nov. 4, 2019. Born on Nov. 7, 1931, in Pueblo, Colo. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley A. (Cooper) Welborn; several cousins, nephews, nieces and loyal friends. Preceded in death by his sister, Terri L. (Welborn) Walton; and parents, Mae and Penrod Welborn. Sherman served his country as a proud Marine and received the Korean Service Medal and Presidential Unit Citation. He retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company as a Central Office Supervisor. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Vineland Methodist Church, 1587 36th Ln. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Vineland Methodist Church or Pueblo County Sheriff Canine Unit, 909 Court St., Pueblo, CO 81003. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 6, 2019
