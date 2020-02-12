|
Sherry Lee (Burnham)
73, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Sherry was born in Pueblo to Charles and Margret Burnham. She was married to John Burrows for 32 years before being widowed in 2013. Sherry is survived by her four children, Kimberly, David, Michael and John; as well as her nine grandchildren. Sherry was a kind and generous soul who loved spending time with her family. Reminiscing about years past was her way of staying relevant since being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved her. Viewing, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, followed by service at 10 a.m., both at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
