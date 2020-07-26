Shirley Ann Ames passed away suddenly without suffering on July 13, 2020. She was 83 years old. Shirley was a massage therapist and longtime resident of Pueblo, Colo. Shirley is survived by her six children, John (Lesli) Eiland, Linda Spangler, Edward (Terry) Eiland, Cindy Eiland, David (Donna) Eiland and Steven Eiland; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ersel and Helen Merrell; and infant grandson, Michael B. Eiland. Shirley was born in Saverton, Mo., July 24, 1936, to Ersel and Helen Merrell. At a young age her family moved to Pueblo where Ms. Ames graduated from Centennial High School and later received her degree in massage therapy. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandma, great-grandma and animal lover. She enjoyed travel, hiking, back-packing, as well as spending time with her family and friends. She was a caretaker who could be often found playing on the floor with her great-grandchildren, walking (Lucas), visiting a sick friend and having coffee, pie or playing Mahjong with friends. She was a spiritual woman and member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Shirley was involved in many church activities, including working Estate Sales. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Joni Fair Hospice House.



