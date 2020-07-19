Shirley K. Knight
born May 26, 1942, passed away June 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry O and Vera M Womack; grandparents, Dr. John R and Edna Knight of Gardner, Colo., Major Horace O and Josephine Womack. Survived by her daughter, Laura (John) Prather, their children, Jay (Lauren) and Marian Prather; Shirley's son, William O. Womack, all of Arvada, Colo.; brother, James K Womack of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and sister, JoAnn Womack Mathias of Pueblo. Shirley served in the USMCR, worked as a highway construction engineer for CDOT and did strategic planning at the Navy Civil Engineering Laboratory in Port Hueneme, Calif. Having taught engineering technology at CSU-Pueblo for 28 years, she retired as a professor emeritus in 2000. Since then she has enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, creating visual art, and helping others in need. Shirley is a member and liturgist of Wesley United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wesley UMC or Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Pueblo. Online condolences and the latest service updates can be made at roselawnpueblo.org