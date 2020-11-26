1/1
Shirley Mae (Alley) Farris
Shirley Mae (Alley) Farris, 84, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. after a long illness. She was born March 19, 1936, in Pueblo, Colo., to James Edgar and Mary Agnes (Vadnal) Alley. Survived by her loving husband and best friend, Allen of Pueblo; brother, Gene (Elaine) Alley; and several cousins and friends. Cremation, Montgom-ery & Steward Crematorium. At her request, there will be no service. Thank you to the all the staff and caregivers at the Joni Fair Hospice House for their dedicated care. Donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or PAWS for Life in her memory. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
