Shirley Mae (Alley) Farris,
84, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. after a long illness. She was born March 19, 1936, in Pueblo, Colo., to James Edgar and Mary Agnes (Vadnal) Alley. Survived by her loving husband and best friend, Allen of Pueblo; brother, Gene (Elaine) Alley; and several cousins and friends. Cremation, Montgom-ery & Steward Crematorium. At her request, there will be no service. Thank you to the all the staff and caregivers at the Joni Fair Hospice House for their dedicated care. Donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or PAWS for Life in her memory. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com