Shirley Miller

Shirley Mae Miller
pas- sed from the arms of her husband into the hands of God on Oct. 8, 2020. Kent and Shirley were married for 68 years. In a time when so many fail to uphold their wedding vows, they unflinchingly held hands and smiled through sick-ness and health, through better and worse. Their devotion to one another translated into the ultimate legacy: two loving children who have made the world better for those around them, Carlene (Roger) Albin and Royce (Beth) Miller. Shirley's love and spirit endures in those she leaves behind: her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shirley's Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at New Life Bible Church, 2320 S. Prairie. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.