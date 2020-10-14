1/1
Shirley Miller
Shirley Mae Miller pas- sed from the arms of her husband into the hands of God on Oct. 8, 2020. Kent and Shirley were married for 68 years. In a time when so many fail to uphold their wedding vows, they unflinchingly held hands and smiled through sick-ness and health, through better and worse. Their devotion to one another translated into the ultimate legacy: two loving children who have made the world better for those around them, Carlene (Roger) Albin and Royce (Beth) Miller. Shirley's love and spirit endures in those she leaves behind: her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Shirley's Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at New Life Bible Church, 2320 S. Prairie. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 14, 2020.
