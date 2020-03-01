|
88, was born on Jan. 26, 1932. Shirley was a tap-dancer, floral arranger, college student in early TV science and repair, muse, wife, mother, seamstress, knitter, world traveler, golfer, jogger, reformed cook, lapidarist, silversmith, expert herb gardener, cross-country tandem motorcyclist, antique collector, wine connoisseur, wood carver, bead artist, orchid enthusiast, avid reader, beloved by people, dogs and reptiles, and descendant of Colorado pioneers. She passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, in Aurora, Colo., of COPD. She was the widow of Arthur E. Pendleton and is survived by her son, John Pendleton (Jodi Torpey) of Denver. A memorial event is planned for spring. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Denver Hospice, while inquiries and condolences may be sent to [email protected]
