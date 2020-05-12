Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Sidney Anderson


1943 - 2020
Sidney Anderson Obituary
Sidney "Sid" L. Anderson,
76, passed away May 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Survived by wife, Linda; nephew and care-giver, Ron Krueger; brother-in-law, Bill Reed of Denver; several cousins in California, Colo-rado, Nevada, New Mex-ico and Washington; and lifelong friend, Marcelo Alcon. Sid was born to Wilburn and Mary An-derson in Rocky Ford in 1943. He retired from the Pueblo County Assessor's Office after 14 years of service and was a life member of Pueblo Elk's No. 90. At his request, no services. Donations may be made in his name to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.montgomerysteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from May 12 to May 13, 2020
