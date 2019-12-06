Home

Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Craver Middle School
4850 Crow Cutoff Road
Colorado City, CO
View Map

Sidney "Sid" Swartwood


1965 - 2019
Sidney "Sid" Swartwood Obituary
Sidney "Sid" Swartwood
passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Rye, Colo. Sid was born on Nov. 10, 1965, one of seven children, to Leonard and Joann Swartwood. He enjoyed working and held several occupations through the years including custodian, grocer and firefighter but most of all, he enjoyed his children and being with family. His survivors include his children, Savannah (Nathan) Laboy, Seth (Kira) Swartwood and Sheldon (Emma) Swartwood; his parents, Leonard and Joann; siblings, Shelly (Rick) Choate, Scott (Cindy) Swartwood, Sindy (Steve) Angelovich, Sherry Knight, Stanford (Claire) Swartwood and Samuel Swartwood as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Sid's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8th, 2019, in the Craver Middle School, 4850 Crow Cutoff Road, Colorado City. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sid are suggested to the through the mortuary. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
