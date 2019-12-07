|
|
Sidney "Sid" Swartwood
- passed away Dec. 4, 2019, in Rye, Colo. Sid was born on Nov. 10, 1965, one of seven children, to Leonard and Joann Swartwood. He enjoyed working and held several occupations through the years including custodian, grocer and firefighter but most of all, he enjoyed his children and being with family. His survivors include his children, Savannah (Nathan) Laboy, Seth (Kira) Swartwood and Sheldon (Emma) Swartwood; his parents, Leonard and Joann; siblings, Shelly (Rick) Choate, Scott (Cindy) Swartwood, Sindy (Steve) Angelovich, Sherry Knight, Stanford (Claire) Swartwood and Samuel Swartwood as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Sid's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8th, 2019, in the Craver Middle School, 4850 Crow Cutoff Road, Colorado City. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sid are suggested to the through the mortuary. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 7, 2019