Skippy Dee (Greenwood) Grisham. Best Chili Roaster Ever. Skippy was 66 years old when she passed on to a new adventure Sept. 16, 2020. Survived by a vast array of family and friends that loved her dearly. She was always willing to help anyone with anything, including animals. She was extremely talented in everything she put her heart into. She will be sadly missed by everyone whose path she crossed.



