Socorro Saenz-Irigoyen,
of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Agustin Saenz; parents, Julian Irigoyen and Isabel Irigoyen; brothers, Arturo Irigoyen and Esteban Irigoyen. Survived by her children, Agustine (America) Saenz Jr., Michael (Linda) Saenz, Maria (Jim) Marino, Martha (Don) Lindsey, Rosa (Mario) Saenz-Aragon, Vincent (Cindy) Saenz, Elvira (Harry) Saenz-Welmon, Tony (Rose) Saenz and Danny (Tisha) Saenz; 16 grandchildren, and numerous other family members. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Compassus Hospice for their outstanding care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service and Interment will be held by LIVESTREAM ONLY, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from St Joseph Church. Livestream will be available on Facebook @RoselawnPueblo. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org