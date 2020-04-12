|
Sonja Marie Melton pas-
- sed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born in Brewster, Kan., Feb. 9, 1939, to Helen Lillian (Hollenbeck) and Russell "Buck" Melton. Sonja went to elementary school in Brewster, Kan., and Pinon, Colo. She graduated from Pueblo Cen-tral High School in 1957. Sonja earned her Bachelor's and Master's degree from University of Northern Colorado Gree-ley in education. She taught physical education and art in the Pueblo County School Districts for 33 years until retiring in 1996. After retiring, Sonja taught at CSU Pueblo, PCC and El Centro delta Quinto Sol. She also coached gymnastics at Pueblo Central High School for 13 years and led her team to a State Championship in 1979. Sonja received the Coach of Champions Award and retired from coaching in 1981. She was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Pueblo Central Hall of Honor in 2016. Preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Russell; sis-ter-in-law, Patricia A. (Greenstreet) Melton; and a very special aunt, Evelyn Kring. Survived by her brother, Dale A. Melton of Goodland, Kan.; niece, Anne M. Melton of Syracuse, Kan.; numerous cousins; close friend and caregiver, Sofia Cruz; her beloved fur kids, Linus, Lily, Oscar and Chance; and numerous friends. Memorials may be sent to PAWS for Life or Pue-blo Central Hall of Honor.
- A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Sonja has left this earth and on her way to heaven, stopped by the Rainbow Bridge to pick up animals who have gone before her and to talk with God to see if she can be the next keeper of the rain-bow bridge.
