Sonya Briscoe


3/30/1982 - 7/29/2019
Sonya Briscoe Obituary

Sonya R. Briscoe and
Unique S. Briscoe

Sonya R. Briscoe, 37, born
March 30, 1982, and passed away July 29, 2019, and Unique S. Briscoe, 10, born Sept. 23, 2008, and passed away August 11, 2019. It is with great sadness that we mourn the deaths of two beautiful souls. Sonya was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and mother. Unique was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister and friend who fought a battle with cerebral palsy. She was always happy, very high spirited and loved everyone she came in contact with. They were preceded in death by Leroy Fagan and Robin Fagan. Sonya and Unique leave behind children and siblings; Malachi, Steven, Jonathan and Tarious; grandmother, Judy Fagan; brother, Edgar Briscoe and Aunt Lettie Sell; uncle, Rodney Fagan and a host of other relatives and friends. Thanks to everyone for prayers and donations, and those who took time to think of us. God Bless you all. Celebration of life, 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 6, 2019, Angelus Chapel Colorado Springs, 1104 S. Circle. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019
